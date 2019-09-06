CADILLAC — Cadillac and Big Rapids played to a 4-4 tie in a non-conference tennis contest Thursday.
"This is supposed to be like kissing your sister," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "but until you've seen my sister, you don't want to do that. We don't want to tie Big Rapids.
"I was particularly happy with our No. 2 doubles team. They struggled mightily Wednesday but came back strong today to win in the third set."
Jack Schmittdiel lost to Owen Westerkamp 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore beat Mike Steffins 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Henry Schmittdiel beat Tyler Bigford 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 while Davin Brown lost to Demarcus Lee 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4.
Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing beat Jacob McLeod and Nate Sanders 6-1, 7-4 at No. 1 doubles while Gavin Smith and Logan Collins beat Jonah Weber and Wayland Dunkel 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson lost to Spencer Olen and Bryan Conright 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 while Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald lost to Owen Bomay and Zach Jones 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in a tournament Saturday at Ludington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.