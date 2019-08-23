ALMA — Cadillac made it look easy as it cruised to an 8-0 win over Alma in a non-conference boys tennis match Thursday.
"This veteran coach, along with coaches Brandon Ralston and Dale Rosser, were very pleased with our effort today," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "We know that giving up is the ultimate tragedy and the tennis locomotive did not quit today.
"I was happy for the kids to get the W."
Jack Schmittdiel beat Tyler Atchinson 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore beat Nic Pyle 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
Henry Schmittdiel beat Kati Gaulding 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Davin Brown beat Mike Howey 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4.
Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing, at No. 1 singles, beat Brandon Mills and Sam Leppin 6-2, 6-2 while Logan Collins and Gavin Smith beat Elliott Rowe and Hayden Green 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson beat Remi Smith and Ethan Samko 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 while Jakob Bartman and Cam Herald beat Mason Ostrander and Jack Clifford 8-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Glen Lake next Thursday.
SOCCER
NMC blanks Brethren
BRETHREN — Northern Michigan Christian opened its season with a 7-0 win over Brethren in an NMSL contest.
"We were pleased with how well we moved the ball overall," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We have several players who were playing new positions from last year or who were seeing a greatly increased role over last year and they all impressed."
Seth VanHaitsma opened the scoring in the eighth minute off an assist from Jonas Lanser before Corey VanHaitsma scored next off an assist from Blake DeZeeuw. Andrew Eisenga crossed the ball to Seth VanHaitsma for a goal to finish the first-half scoring.
Corey VanHaitsma scored in the 46th minute for a 4-0 lead before Seth VanHaitsma finished the hat trick with a goal in the 51st minute. Silas Bowden scored off an assist from Nick Heuker to make it 6-0 before DeZeeuw finished the scoring off an assist from Seth VanHaitsma.
Ezra Dieterman and DeZeeuw split time in goal.
NMC hosts its annual Comet Cup at 3 p.m. today when it faces Reed City. Buckley and Kalkaska meet in the second game.
Bucks fall short
LEROY — Pine River dropped an 8-0 decision to Lakeview in a non-league contest.
"I thought everyone did a good job," Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. "The defense played quite well the first 20 minutes of the game and then we generated some shots on goal in the second half.
"We've just to put the whole thing together now."
Dalten Sible was in goal for the Bucks.
Pine River is at Clare on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.