Cadillac took advantage of some nice weather — finally — and cruised to a 6-0 win over Alpena in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
“It was a great night to play soccer,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We were excited to play and loved to get some good goals.
“We are really starting to come together and work as a team to build better attacks and communicate on defense. It was good to see everyone contribute today and we hope to keep this same spirit as we go forward.”
Abby Kovacevich opened the scoring three minutes in off a distance shot, assisted by Avery Meyer, before Jenna Stahlecker made it 2-0 in the 19th minute when she headed in a corner kick from Lindsay Meier.
Kovacevich scored again two minutes later off an assist from Jazmin Angell to make it 3-0 at halftime.
Georgette Sake scored two minutes into the second half off an assist from Meier before Lydia Schamanek scored in the 49th minute to make it 5-0. Jessie Wetherell finished the scoring in the 75th minute off a long shot, assisted by Karis Bachman.
Elizabeth Baker recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (6-1-2 overall, 1-0-1 BNC) hosts Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
EVART — Evart and Lake City split a pair of Highland Conference baseball games Thursday. The Wildcats won the opener 3-2 despite not getting a hit in the game while the Trojans won game two 8-7.
Michael Lodholtz got the win for the Wildcats in the opener, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one.
Daryin Reagan drove in a run for Evart.
Gavin Bisballe took the loss, allowing one earned run on no hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Devin Nolan had a hit and an RBI while Sam Baron added a hit for the Trojans.
Ethan Goodrich got the win in game two for Lake City in relief, pitching the final 1.2 innings. He allowed no earned runs on on hit and a walk while striking out three.
Tyler Atkins had a hit; Brody Gothard a hit and two RBIs; Bisballe an RBI; Hunter Geiger a hit and an RBI; Ethan Goodrich a hit and an RBI; Job Rogers a hit; and Lane McLeod a hit and two RBIs.
Logan Witbeck took the loss for Evart.
At the plate, Preston Wallace had a double, triple and three RBIs; Jake Ladd a hit; Lodholtz three hits, including a double; Nolan Theunick two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Reagan an RBI; and Witbeck a hit and an RBI.
“It was nice to see us hit the ball in the second game,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “That’s the first time we’ve really done that in this short season.
“I thought we pitched really well, especially Michael in that first game. We just had a lot of little mistakes that we will clean up.”
FRANKFORT — Marion split a pair of non-league games with Frankfort. The Panthers won the opener 11-9 while the Eagles won game two 4-1.
“We struggled with a few walks and errors in game one but still had a chance with the tying run at the plate in the sixth inning,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “We played much better in game two and Aadin (Yowell) pitched a great game.”
Tucker Sigafoose took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs while striking out five.
Yowell had three hits and three RBIs; Mason Salisbury three hits and an RBI; Weston Cox two hits and three RBIs; and Keegan Baldwin and Gavin Prielipp a hit apiece.
Yowell got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs while striking out five. Salisbury got the save.
Gavin Prlielipp had three hits and two RBIs; Yowell a hit and an RBI; and Braden Prielipp and Alex Johnson a hit apiece.
Marion (5-1) is at Manton on Saturday.
EVART — Evart scored two easy wins over Lake City, 15-0 and 17-2, in Highland Conference softball.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Skylar Baumgardner had a hit and an RBI; Gray two htis and three RBIs; Katelyn Gostlin two hits and two RBIs; Kayanne Tiedt an RBI; Lillie Gallinger a hit; Veronica Lofquist a hit and an RBI; Riley Brigham a hit; and Brooklyn Decker had two hits and three RBIs.
Zoe Butkovich, Kaylee Keenan, Kasey Keenan and Hannah Vasicek each had a hit for Lake City.
Kylynn Thompson got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four.
At the plate, Baumgardner had two hits and an RBI; Gray a hit and an RBI; Thompson a hit and an RBI; Gostlin two hits and two RBIs; Kayanne Tiedt three hits; Gallinger a hit and an RBI; Katelynn Duncan a hit and two RBIs; and Decker two hits and an RBI.
Mya Miller had a hit and two RBIs for Lake City while Kaylee Keenan, Kasey Keenan and Vasicek each had a hit.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped a 5-3 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference girls’ tennis match.
“It was exciting to see the team’s improvement since our earlier match up with Petoskey,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “We earned more points and fought through some tie breaks. We dropped a third set match that would’ve given us a tie so it was a really close match overall.”
Zoey Feister lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
Haylee Groen won 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 at No. 3 while Ellery Schaefer lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl won 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-1 at No. 2.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 3 while Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason lost 7-5, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Mount Pleasant on Monday.
CADILLAC — McBain went 2-0; Northern Michigan Christian 1-1; and Manton 0-2 in a Mid Michigan Golf Course Cluster Match at Lakewood on the Green.
The Ramblers (189) beat Gladwin (198) and Pinconning (206) while the Comets (206) beat Pinconning on a tiebreak and lost to Gladwin.
The Rangers (214) dropped both matches.
“Our guys played well today and we are getting better with every match,” McBain coach Pat Martine said. “Both Christian (Mitchell) and Braylon (Pace) had bersonal bests in a competition and I am really proud of them.”
Mitchell paced McBain with a 43 while Bryce Roller shot 44, Pace 48 and Tucker Vandervelde 54.
Cam Baas and Tucker Tossey paced NMC with 49s while Titus Best shot a 53 and Blake DeZeeuw had a 55.
“I am just happy we got a split in conference wins,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “We didn’t play our best but getting a conference win helps us stay within reach as we work some stuff out.”
Jeremiah Vlaeminck paced Manton with a 47 while Lincoln Hicks shot a 55. Connor Garno and Luke Puffer each had 56s.
“Jeremiah had a career-best round,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “Everyone else had a rough start but did a great job grinding.”
