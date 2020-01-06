TRAVERSE CITY — That's a little more like it.
After struggling a bit to start the season, Cadillac found another gear in a 30-0 win over Bellaire in Great Northwest Bowling Conference match Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
"In the first two weeks of conference play, we haven't bowled as well as we could," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "This week, we changed all of that.
"We didn't bowl our best in the baker games but I was happy with how we threw it overall."
The Vikings won the two baker games 185-73 and 190-96 before cruising to a pair of wins in the regular games 966-484 and 998-567.
Kyle Vermilyea paced Cadillac with a high game of 234 and a 419 series while Dylan Vermilyea scored a 423 series, as well.
"All of the guys threw it really well," Moore said. "It was fun to see everyone get it going at the same time."
Cadillac followed that performance by taking third in the Lila Jean Furnish Classic Sunday in Owosso.
The Vikings qualified third after 12 baker games and rallied to beat Flushing 404-400 in match play thanks in part to a strong finish by Kyle Perry, Korbin Keller and Kyle Vermilyea.
Holt edged Cadillac in the second round of match play.
"We faced some adversity and were able to respond to it much better," Moore said. "We have a ways to go to achieve all of our goals but today was a step in the right direction.
"I am excited to see where this team can go in these next two months."
Cadillac faces Benzie Central in league action Saturday before competing in a tournament in Battle Creek on Sunday.
Cadillac's girls dropped a 30-0 decision to league power Traverse City West on Saturday.
The Titans won the baker games 113-85 and 108-105 and then took the regular games 796-492 and 748-55 to blank the Vikings.
"We knew at the start of the season that all roads to the top of the conference would have to go through TC West," Moore said. "On Saturday, they proved that we are still a long way away."
Jessica Gottleber had the high game for Cadillac with a 140 and the high series at 239.
Cadillac faces TC Central on Saturday.
