BIG RAPIDS — So far, so good.
Cadillac opened its season with a 2-0 win over Big Rapids in a non-conference boys soccer contest Monday evening.
Viking coach Ian Wolf must replace a large number of seniors from one of the best teams in program history a year ago so this was a step in the right direction.
"I thought it was a fantastic first game," Wolf said. "We've been working on a new formation in training and the players executed very well.
"We're going to work hard on being more fluid with our passing in preparation for Ludington next Monday."
Nelson Rider opened the scoring for Cadillac off an assist from Ian Lilly with four minutes to go in the first half Monday before Mike Mollohan scored the second goal off an assist from Quinn Notarian 14 minutes into the second half.
Garrett Losinski made seven saves in the nets for Cadillac.
The Vikings host Ludington next Monday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 2-1. Kyle Conradson and Ethan Sharp scored goals for the Vikings.
