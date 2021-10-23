CADILLAC — That’s taking care of business.
Cadillac scored early and often and took care of Fremont 35-0 to wrap up its regular season in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The Vikings finish at 7-2 overall and await their MHSAA Division 4 post-season fate.
“This was a good win for us,” Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. “Fremont is a young team and they’ll good in the future.
“I was happy with how our guys handled the game. We got on them quickly, got a lot of guys in the game and were able to build some depth.”
Cadillac did just that as Aden Gurden hooked up with Derek Rood for a 26-yard touchdown pass just 1:03 into the game to make it 7-0. Viking junior defensive back Keenan Suminski then picked off a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead just 1:40 later.
The Vikings went up 21-0 on a 4-yard run by Kaleb McKinley and then stretched it to 28-0 on a 64-yard TD run by Chris Reinhold at the :58 mark of the second quarter.
Reinhold made it 35-0 later with a 38-yard run later in the second quarter and the rout was on.
Reinhold finished with 103 yards and two touchdowns on two carries while Collin Johnston added 82 yards on two carries. McKinley had 67 yards and a TD on eight carries.
Gurden was 1 of 2 passing for 26 yards. Cadillac totaled 322 yards on the ground.
Teegan Baker led the way defensively with eight tackles while Trenton Dennis had seven and Johnston six. Reinhold had five tackles while McKinley and Jakin Metzger also picked off passes.
Cadillac held Fremont (1-8) to 93 yards rushing and 93 yards passing in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.