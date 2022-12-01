Cadillac blanks Gayylord in hockey; Buckley girls win

GAYLORD — Nothing is going to come easy.
Especially when it comes to league play.
A Cadillac team that has stepped up its play early in the new season is still learning that lesson.
The Vikings beat Gaylord 6-0 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Otsego County SportsPlex but never fully put away the Blue Devils.
That’s something veteran Cadillac coach Scott Graham wants his players to understand — that letting a team hang around is quite dangerous.
“We thought we were just going to walk through them after the way we started the game,” he said. “We have to learn from that and go with the mentality that we’re going to go hard from start to finish.”
Cadillac got on the board early when Cadyn Rossell scored a power-play goal five minutes into the game off assists from Gabe Outman and Henry Schmittdiel.
And that’s the way it stayed through the first period.
“We took control of the game and I thought owned them territoriality,” Graham said. “We scored the first goal and the flow of the game gave us a false sense of security.
“Then they started tilting the rink.”
While the Vikings kept Gaylord off the scoreboard, they never pulled away until late. Jackson Hilt made it 2-0 at the 4:00 mark of the second period on the power play off assists from Schmittdiel and Rossell.
Schmittdiel then scored with a second left in the period on the power play off assists from Kaleb McKinley and Hilt for a 3-0 lead.
“All three were power-play goals and we were up 3-0 but it didn’t feel like we had that good of a grasp on the game,” Graham said. “We were allowing them to hang around.
“It was until the third period that we were playing with great, controlling the puck and establishing some control. It wasn’t until the third where we played to our full potential consistent with what we did early in the game.”
Hilt scored again at 4:36 of the third off assists from Braeden Foster and Outman before Logan Tuck scored unassisted for a 5-0 lead less than a minute later. Outman finished the scoring on the power play off assists from Hilt and McKinley.
Dylan Quartz recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (4-0 overall, 3-0 BNC) hosts Manistee on Friday.
MESICK — Buckley used balanced scoring to beat Buckley 57-14 in a non-conference girls basketball contest.
Kayla Milarch paced the Bears with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals while Allie Brimmer had 10 points and three steals.
Taylor Matthews recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds while Aiden Harrand added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Buckley (2-0) hosts Grand Traverse Academy on Wednesday.
• Buckley’s JV beat Cadillac’s freshmen 36-8. Ariana Nixon and Destiny Pringle scored four points apiece for the Vikings.
