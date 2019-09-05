ITHACA — It wasn't the prettiest but Cadillac picked up an 8-0 win over Ithaca in a non-conference tennis match Wednesday.
"I was a little disappointed in our doubles play today," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "We're still attempting to impose our will on the opposition but we had too many unforced errors.
"We've worked diligently on shot selection in practice and it's still a work in progress. The great news is we're 2-0 and the boys are ecstatic."
Jack Schmittdiel beat Luke Greusbeck 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore beat Izzy Bauman 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Henry Schittdiel beat Logan Cooley 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 while Davin Brown beat Darien Cox 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing beat Carman Stack and Malek Thompson 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles while Gavin Smith and Logan Collin beat Jake Allen and Cade Symons 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Andersen beat Tanner Hooker and Josh Dame 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 while Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald beat Devin Whitford and Cayden Winegarden 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Big Rapids today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.