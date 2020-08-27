CADILLAC — Cadillac picked up a dual-match victory, beating Ithaca 8-0 in non-conference tennis on Wednesday.
"The team played a solid, consistent match to earn the sweep," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "I was proud of our players for playing their game and pressuring their opponent into errors. It was a good team win.
"We have a few practice days coming up where we can work on our games and get some reps to improve."
Henry Schmittdiel beat Tanner Hooker 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore beat Callvin Krause 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Davin Brown beat Kaleb Hallock 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Drew Drabik beat Brandon Pass 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Nathan Moore and Kam Herald beat Cade Symonds and Josh Dame 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman beat Logan Cooley and Cayden Wingardner 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and John McKnight beat Rene Jarquin-Le and Brock McBride 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Matt Erickson beat Darien Cox and Nathan Hurosky 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Alma on Tuesday.
SOCCER
NMC routs Gladwin
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian put a strong match together and beat NMSL foe Gladwin 9-2.
The Comets scored five goals in the game's first 11 minutes.
"Our passing was exceptional today," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We didn't show the best patience last week but we did today.
"We made a lot of better decisions and were a lot more patient with the ball."
Seth VanHaitsma paced NMC with four goals while Jonas Lanser added a goal and three assists. Nick Heuker had a goal and two assists while Mekhi Harris and Carter Quist also scored.
Andrew Eisenga added a pair of assists.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded six saves in goal.
NMC (2-1 overall) hosts Grant on Friday.
Bears beat TC Bulldogs
BUCKLEY — Garret Ensor scored in the 74th minute to help Buckley beat the Traverse City Bulldogs 3-2 in a non-league contest.
Kyle Kazinowski opened the scoring for the Bears off a cross from Gavin Allen in the 15th minute before Allen scored unassisted 10 minutes later.
The Bulldogs rallied to tie it at 2-2 before halftime.
Josh Barley made six saves in the nets.
Buckley (4-0 overall) hosts Kalkaska on Friday.
