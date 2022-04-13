KINGSLEY — That’s a solid start.
Cadillac opened its baseball season with a 4-0 win over Kingsley in a non-league baseball contest Tuesday.
The second game was called due to darkness in the fourth inning.
“For the first games and only the second time outside, we played great,” Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. “We didn’t have errors and and our pitching performances were wonderful.
“I like our team this year.”
Cole Jenema got the win, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out 10. Colin Johnston picked up the save, allowing one hit and walk while striking out two.
Jenema helped himself at the plate with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Miles Maury recorded a double while Keenan Suminski had a hit, Eli Main a hit and two RBIs and Ethan Sharp a hit.
Johnston homered in the second game while Kaleb McKinley had a hit and an RBI, as well.
The Vikings are at Benzie Central on Thursday.
MCBAIN — McBain opened the season by dropping two to Charlevoix, 12-0 and 15-0.
“You can’t tell by the scores but I was happy with how our team played tonight,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “Being without seniors didn’t help but I will never make excuses so of course I was disappointed in the finals scores.
“Eli Baker and Carter Quist pitched very well. We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores get valuable innings today. We have a lot to work on but it’s encouraging that the younger guys are picking up what’s being taught in practice.”
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area dropped a 7-6 decision to Buckley in a non-league game.
Cameron Patton took the loss for the Warriors.
Patton, Tyler Singer, Michael Helsel and Landon McGee had a hit apiece.
Forest Area hosts Mancelona on Thursday.
KINGSLEY — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-conference softball games to Kingsley, 7-6 and 17-2, to open the season on Tuesday.
The Vikings were without senior pitcher Ashlyn Lundquist, who is limited with a leg injury for a couple of weeks.
“The girls played well considering this was only our second day outside,” Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said.
“We gave them a couple of extra opportunities that gave them runs in the first game and we took advantage of their fielding errors to produce runs.
“We had girls playing different positions, too, due to missing players.”
Layke Sims took the loss in the opener, allowing five earned runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Grace Drabik had a hit; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit; Stella Balcom a hit; Sims a hit and an RBI; and Lundquist a hit and an RBI.
Hoffert took the loss in game two, allowing nine earned runs on 12 hits and four walks.
At the plate, Balcom had a triple and an RBI; Cali Quartz a double; and Quinn Hess an RBI.
Cadillac is at Benzie Central on Thursday.
REED CITY — Reed City split a pair of games with Clare in non-league softball action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers won the opener 12-2 while the Coyotes took game two 10-9.
Isabel Guy took the loss in the opener, allowing one earned run on nine hits and three walks while striking out two.
Peyton Ennis and Kayla Montague had a hit apiece.
Guy got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and eight walks while striking out three.
Guy and Kayla Goodman had two hits apiece while Riley Schaefer, Kiley Weck and Montague had a hit apiece.
Reed City is at Manistee on Thursday.
BEAR LAKE — Marion opened its season by sweeping West Michigan D League foe Bear Lake, 13-0 and 16-11, on Monday.
“It was nice to get outside,” Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. “We saw some things we have to work on and we will do just that.”
Harley Bear paced the Eagles at the plate in the opener with four hits, including a home run and two triples and a double, and five RBIs. Georgia Meyer had four hits, including a triple and two RBIs while Ella Wilson, Bonnie Kiger, McKayla Cruson, Malley Raymond, Ellie Pearson, Delaney Lloyd and Taylor Kruse had a hit apiece.
Meyer led the way with four hits in game two, including a home run. Wilson had two hits while Bear had two hits and an RBI. Cruson had two hits and three RBIs while Moggo, Raymond and Maddie Sutten had a hit apiece.
