SCOTTVILLE — Cadillac got back on the winning track, beating the Lakeshore Badgers 7-0 in a non-conference hockey contest Wednesday.
The Vikings, who’ve been struggling of late, led just 1-0 after the first period before cleaning things up to lead 5-0 after two.
“Territoriality we controlled the game but we weren’t very clean in the first period in the way we were playing,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
“I didn’t think we were being mean enough and tough enough in front of their net and we were making life too easy on them.
“We had to refocus because I thought we were underachieving at that point.”
Jackson Hilt scored for Cadillac in the first period off assists from Bjorn Tracy and Braeden Foster.
It stayed that way until the 10:21 mark of the second period when Devin Garner scored off assists from Hilt and Hayden Piskor for a 2-0 lead.
Gabe Outman scored off an assist from Thomas Rahilly to make it 3-0 before Tracy scored off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Hilt for a 4-0 lead.
Blake Seelye scored unassisted to make it 5-0.
“We improved immeasurably from the first period to the second,” Graham said.
“We had chances at the net more consistently and that started producing results.”
Seelye scored again in the third period off assists from Keanan Foster and Kadin Hawkins before Cadyn Rossell finished things up with a goal off assists from Outman and Kaleb McKinley.
Dakota Vail recorded the shutout in goal for the Vikings.
Cadillac (10-9-1 overall) hosts Mattawan on Friday before hosting the Badgers again on Monday in a makeup game from earlier in the season.
