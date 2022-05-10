CADILLAC — Cadillac handled the wind and Manistee in beating the Chippewas 8-0 in a non-conference tennis dual Monday at Diggins Hill.
“It was nice to pick up an 8-0 win against Manistee today,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “The wind was a big factor but the girls handled it well.”
Zoey Feister won 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(9-7) at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Haylee Groen won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Ellery Schaefer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Grand Rapids Catholic Central with Forest Hills Eastern today before competing in the Big North Conference tournament Thursday at Traverse City West.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Northern Michigan Christian, McBain and Manton competed in a Mid Michigan Golf Conference Cluster match Monday at the Mount Pleasant Country Club.
Shepherd took first with a 184 while Clare was second at 197, NMC third at 199, McBain fourth at 228 and Manton sixth at 240.
Titus Best paced the Comets with a 46 while Cam Baas shot 49, Ty VanHaitsma 51 and Emmitt Baas 53.
“Mount Pleasant Country Club requires a lot of thought and careful planning,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “I thought we played decently but struggled a bit off the tee.
“Beating Sacred Heart is a good conference win but a two-stroke loss to Clare stings a bit.”
Spencer Reed and Bryce Roller paced the Ramblers with 56s while Tucker Vandervelde shot 57 and Braylon Pace carded a 59.
Lincoln Hicks and Luke Puffer paced the Rangers with 56s while Kelsi Traxler shot 64 and Jeremiah Vlaeminck had a 64.
