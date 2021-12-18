MOUNT PLEASANT — The carryover effect worked this time.
Cadillac played well late in a loss to Petoskey on Wednesday and carried that into a 7-0 win over Mount Pleasant in a non-conference hockey contest Friday night.
The loss snaps a five-game skid for the Vikings as they near the holiday break.
“We had to look to rebound from Wednesday’s game with Petoskey in which we came out flat and then got better as the game wore on,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We needed to use the progressive nature of what we were able to get going in the latter stages of that game, use that in practice Thursday and into today’s game.”
Cadillac scored twice in the first period Friday as Kam Hearld made it 1-0 off an assist from Zach Beckhardt just 22 seconds into the game before Fisher Moore scored off assists from Brayden Foster and Kalen McKinley two minutes later.
Moore scored unassisted early in the second period to make it 3-0 before Henry Schmittdiel scored off an assist from Hearld to make it 4-0. Schmittdiel scored again off an assist from Mitch House to make it 5-0 going into the third.
“Our whole focus was staying together and playing as a five-unit each time out on the ice,” Graham said. “Moving well with the puck, moving well without the puck, tightening things up defensively and making good decisions.”
Cadyn Rossell scored in the third period off an assist from House to make it 6-0 before Moore scored off an assist from McKinley for the 7-0 final.
Dakota Vail was in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (4-5 overall) host Alpena in a Big North Conference contest on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.