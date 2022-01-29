CADILLAC — When they next take the ice, the calendar will have switched to February.
And in prep hockey circles, that means the post-season is quickly approaching.
Cadillac opened its final stretch of regular season games with a 7-0 win over Mount Pleasant in a non-conference contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Veteran Viking coach Scott Graham is known to often say that it’s a marathon and not a sprint.
That marathon is nearing its end stages.
“We’ve gone through the heavy, meaty part of our schedule and we’ve got five games left before the playoffs,” he said. “We’ve got some breaks in the schedule now that will allow us time to fine-tune things and we continue to prep for the playoffs.”
Cadillac put three goals on the board in the first period Friday. Jackson Hilt opened the scoring off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Kaleb McKinley midway through the first period.
Kam Hearld made it 2-0 three minutes later off an assist from McKinley before Fisher Moore scored off an assist from Mitch House with 12 seconds left in the first period.
“Much of our focus has been on execution and finishing,” Graham said. “I thought we had a lot of good puck movement tonight and we were finding seams.”
Moore’s second goal off assists from Hilt and Keanan Foster made it 4-0 with 4:04 left in the second period before Schmittdiel scored off assists from Gabe Outman and Dylan Ditchem less than a minute later.
Hilt scored off an assist from Devin Garner with 5:24 to go and Outman finished the scoring off an assist from McKinley with 35 seconds left in the game.
Dylan Quartz recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (8-13 overall) is at Traverse City West on Wednesday before hosting Mattawan on Friday.
