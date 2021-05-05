CADILLAC — Winning is good.
They want more.
Cadillac blanked Traverse City Central 3-0 in a Big North Conference girls' soccer contest Tuesday at the CASA fields yet felt it left some chances on the field.
And off the post and crossbar.
"We were successful when we found space in the wide parts of the field," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "We maintained possession for the majority of the game and wished we could have put a few more away, hitting the post in the first half.
"We're really making progress as a team and growing stronger with each game we play. I'm really excited for our upcoming games."
Madi Drabik cleaned up a loose ball in the 28th minute to open the scoring with an assist from Chesni Birgy. It stayed that way until the 55th minute when Lindsay Meier scored off an assist from Lydia Schamanek to make it 2-0.
Abby Kovacevich finished the scoring in the 59th minute off a punt from keeper Molly Anderson.
Anderson recorded the shutout in goal, recording five saves.
Cadillac (7-1-2 overall, 2-1 BNC) is at Gaylord on Thursday and at Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
• Traverse City Central won the JV game 2-1. Mairyn Kinnie scored for Cadillac and Elizabeth Baker had three saves in goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.