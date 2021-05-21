TRAVERSE CITY — Strong start, even better finish.
Cadillac beat Traverse City Central 5-0 in a Big North Conference girls' soccer contest Thursday.
"We maintained control throughout the game and really took over in the second half," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "It was nice to see some different girls score with Flower (Butler) and Livi (Meyer) getting their first goals of the season.
"Overall, we worked hard and had fun. Chesni Birgy had a fantastic game in the midfield. She created a lot of scoring opportunities by getting the ball wide and finding the gaps in their defense."
Lauren Mist opened the scoring for Cadillac in the seventh minute off an assist from Birgy before Abby Kovacevich scored in the 48th minute off an assist from Lydia Schamanek to make it 2-0.
Schamanek scored unassisted in the 51st minute before Butler scored off an assist from Birgy two minutes later. Meyer finished the scoring in the 79th minute off an assist from Birgy.
Molly Anderson recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (10-4-3 overall, 4-4 BNC) is at Petoskey today and hosts Gaylord on Monday to wrap up the regular season.
• Cadillac won the JV game 2-0. Avery Meyer and Mairyn Kinnie scored the goals while Elizabeth Baker had two saves in the nets.
