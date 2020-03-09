WATERFORD — Cadillac senior Kyle Vermilyea finished fifth in the MHSAA Division 2 Bowling Finals Saturday at Century Lanes to earn all-state honors for the third straight year.
Vermilyea qualified as the No. 2 seed through the first six games with 1,345 total pins (220-243-216-230-193-243). He opened bracket action with a 432-382 win over Jackson Northwest's Ryan Wenman before falling to Grand Rapids Northview's Dan Frey 468-439 in the quarterfinals.
"Against Jackson Northwest, Kyle bowled really well in the first game had a 20-pin lead," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "He was able to put the pressure on to start the second game and coast to the win by another 30 pins.
"Against Northview, Kyle left a few pins out there in the first game and then he came back strong with a 257 in the second game but Frey matched him frame-for-frame to post a 258 himself."
Freshman Dylan Vermilyea also had a strong day as he qualified sixth at 1,260 total pins (214-184-196-226-202-238) before falling to Owosso's Alex Triggs 416-379 in the first bracket match.
"The first game was a thriller with Dylan striking out the 10th frame to close the deficit to just 226-223," Moore said. "In the second game, Dylan ran into a little trouble and ultimately fell to miss the second round."
Dylan Vermilyea finishes as a second-team all-state selection.
Senior Korbin Keller started the day strong with a 231 in his first game but then struggled, Moore said.
"That would be the highlight of the day for Korbin as he struggled down the stretch and found himself outside of match play," Moore said.
Keller finished 46th with 1,052 total pins.
Warren Woods Tower junior Noah Tafanelli won the state title, beating Frey 494-410 in the championship match.
