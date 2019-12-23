TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac's boys bowling team beat Traverse City St. Francis 30-0 in Great Northwest Conference action Saturday at Lucky Jack's.
After the Vikings wanted to rebound after getting off to a slow start the week before. Cadillac started a little slow in the baker games but finished really well. Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said the Vikings were able to win both games by scores of 153-120 and 234-107.
We need to figure out how to start faster but the 234 game was nice to see," he said.
The Vikings threw a really good game to start the regular portion of the match, winning by a score of 974-564. Dylan Vermilyea led the way with 223, Moore said.
Cadillac came out a little flat in the second game but still was able to sweep St. Francis. The score of the second game was 831-617. Korbin Keller paced the Vikings in the second game with a 225 and he led all bowlers in series with a 433.
Next week Cadillac has a holiday singles tournament before resuming conference play the following week against Bellaire on Jan. 4
