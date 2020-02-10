TRAVERSE CITY — That's a first.
And not a good one at that.
Cadillac's boys suffered their first Great Northwest Bowling Conference loss, falling to Elk Rapids 21-9 on Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
The Elks beat the Vikings 184-183 and 225-178 in the baker games before the two split the regular games. Cadillac won the first 933-910 but Elk Rapids won the second 956-911 to win the match.
"We've had our ups and downs this year," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "Elk Rapids definitely came to bowl…they really threw the ball well.
"We threw the ball at times, but really left some pins out there in crucial spots. Hopefully, we can rebound from this one and set ourselves up for another post-season run."
Kyle Vermilyea had the high game of the day with a 226 and finished with a 428 series.
Cadillac's girls won their third straight league match, beating Traverse City Christian 27-3.
"The girls are continually showing improvement week after week," Moore said.
Cadillac won the baker games 105-101 and 107-978 before winning the regular games 552-536 and 611-541.
Olivia Bush had the high game with a 154 and finished with a 281 series.
Cadillac wraps up the regular season next Saturday at Lucky Jacks with the league tournament taking place Feb. 21-22.
