TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac's boys bowling team beat Glen Lake 28-2 to open Great Northwest Conference action Saturday at Lucky Jack's.
The Vikings got off to another slow start, starting the baker portion of the match with a 168 before rebounding with a 213.
Cadillac entered the singles matches up 10-0 and took the majority of the points to secure the victory.
"We didn't bowl up to our potential in those matches, either," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said.
Kyle Perry had the high game of the day with a 206 while Korbin Keller rolled a 202. Kyle Vermilyea paced Cadillac with a two-game total of 378.
The Vikings face Traverse City St. Francis next Saturday.
Cadillac's girls dropped a 25-5 decision to Glen Lake on Saturday.
"We were short two bowlers, including captain Erin Foster," Moore said. "It was too much to overcome.
"We're a very inexperienced team and that showed today."
Cadillac dropped the baker games 100-97 and 124-96 before falling in the singles matches 509-490 and 517-514.
Olivia Bush paced Cadillac in scoring.
The Vikings face Benzie Central next week.
