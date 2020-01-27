TRAVERSE CITY — That's one goal accomplished.
The Cadillac boys bowling team secured its third straight D1/D2 Great Northwest Conference title with a 22-8 win over Traverse City West on Saturday at Lucky Jack's.
The Vikings dropped the first baker game to the Titans 185-150 but won the second game 174-154. They won the regular matches 963-842 and 979-756.
"The boys suffered a little bit of bad luck in the first game and the second game got a little better," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "Some of our most reliable bowlers struggled in that first game we didn't win in total pins so we were facing our first deficit of the year going into the regular games.
"The boys really found their stride and pulled away to secure the win."
Kyle Vermilya returned to form with a 233 game and a 426 series while Korbin Keller had the high game of the day with a 225 for a 418 series. Dylan Vermilyea also bowled well with a 212 game and a 405 series.
"With that performance, we have all five bowlers in the top eight of the individual standings," Moore added.
Cadillac faces Traverse City Christian on Saturday.
The girls' team won its second straight match, beating Traverse City St. Francis 22-8 on Saturday.
"The girls bowled their best baker game of the season," Moore said.
Cadillac won the first baker game 146-83 but dropped the second 104-82. They rebounded to win both regular games 562-478 and 611-439.
Olivia Bush led the Vikings with a 149 for a 276 series.
Cadillac faces TC Christian on Saturday.
