TRAVERSE CITY — Still perfect.
Cadillac's boys bowling team won its 22nd straight match, beating Benzie Central 26-4 in a Great Northwest Conference contest Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
"We struggled overall in the baker matches and just weren't very focused," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "(In the regular games) we bowled pretty well as a team but we did leave some pins out there more or less because of stubbornness at times.
"Our younger guys really stepped up."
Cadillac went 170 and 125 in the baker games while Benzie had scored of 129 and 133 as teams split.
The Vikings then swept the regular games 961-691 and 975-621.
Sophomore Dylan Vermilyea paced Cadillac with a couple 205 games to shoot a 410 series while freshman Connor Putman was right behind with a 212 game and a 400 series.
Cadillac faces Traverse City Central next Saturday.
Cadillac's girls dropped a 29-1 decision to TC Central.
"The girls were trying to move on past a tough loss from last week and this week didn't get much better," Moore said. "The Trojans got off to a really good start the baker matches with a big 161 game and it was too much for our girls to handle."
Central won the baker games 161-113 and 129-107 before taking the regular games 594-534 and 783-579.
Erin Foster paced the Vikings with games of 154 and 147 for a 301 series.
Cadillac faces Bellaire next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.