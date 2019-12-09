GAYLORD — New faces, same results.
Cadillac, in its third year as a team, won its third straight Big North Conference title at the league tournament Saturday at the Gaylord Bowling Center.
"Neither the boys nor the girls really qualified well," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "The oil pattern played pretty tricky and it exposed some flaws in our targeting. We really did bowl much better once match play started.
"The boys just need to get some more weeks together to feel out how different our team is this year. The girls lost our two highest averaging bowlers from last year so they are really looking for someone to step up and the lead the team. Erin (Foster) has done a great job of that so far. We just need more reps, mostly."
Cadillac's boys started slow, rolling a 750 but rebounded with an 846 in their second game. The two baker games were 332 and 323 which put the Vikings as the No. 2 seed behind Petoskey and ahead of Traverse City West.
Cadillac got off to a fast start against the Titans and cruised to a 417-299 victory. The Vikings started fast again against the Northmen and then coasted to a 347-322 victory.
Kyle Perry earned first-team all-conference honors while Dylan Vermilyea and Kyle Vermilyea earned second-team honors.
Cadillac's girls got off to a bit of a slow start, too, but rebounded and took second overall.
The Vikings went into the bracket matches as the No. 3 seed behind defending champion Traverse City West and Gaylord.
The first match against the Blue Devils was tight but Erin Foster converted a clutch spare in the 10th frame and made a big shot on her fill ball to win the match by five pins.
Cadillac fell behind TC West by 34 pins in the first game and actually had a small lead in the second game before the Titans sealed the win and the title.
Olivia Bush earned first-team all-conference honors for Cadillac.
Cadillac opens Great Northwest Conference action on Saturday at Lucky Jack's in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.