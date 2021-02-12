TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac's boys' bowling team ran its record to 2-1 with a 21-9 win over Glen Lake on Thursday at Lucky Jacks.
The Vikings bowled their two highest baker games to date, winning 191-147 and 220-118. The Lakers won the first regular game 778-706 but Cadillac won the second 708-624 to secure the victory.
"To say we are a young team is an understatement," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. "We don't have a single senior in our ranks.
"That said, it has been awesome to see this team improve week to week."
Dylan Vermilyea led all scorers with a 416 total, including a 225 game.
Cadillac faces Traverse City Central next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.