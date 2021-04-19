Cadillac boys 2nd at Chip Hills; PR girls 2nd at Morley

REMUS — Cadillac put together a strong day and took second on the boys’ side of the Warrior Track and Field Invitational Saturday at Chippewa Hills.
Grand Rapids West Catholic won the event with 133 points while the Vikings totaled 115.5 points and Cedar Springs was third at 107.
“We were very pleased to have the opportunity to compete at Chip Hills after our meet on Wednesday was canceled,‘ Cadillac coach Todd Baker said. “We are seeing great improvement every time we get on the track.‘
Senior Logan Boolman took first in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.01 seconds and second in the 300 hurdles at 44.96 seconds while Derek Rood took first in the 300s at 44.94 and third in the 110s at 19.48.
Ben Kohler won the 400 dash in 54.50 seconds while Matteo Letizio took third at 56.53. Aden Gurden won the long jump at 19-feet, 4-inches and Jakob Bartman took third in the 200 dash in 24.61 seconds.
Ryan Sanders took third in the shot put at 43-10.5 and Connor Anderson took third in the discus at 105-10.
Cadillac is at Petoskey Wednesday with Tawas.
Manton competes at Kingsley
KINGSLEY — Manton’s girls took fourth and the boys fifth in the Rhodes Relays at Kingsley.
Benzie Central won the girls’ title with 51.44 points while Kingsley was second at 45.89, Traverse City St. Francis third at 26.44 and the Rangers fourth at 21.9.
Phoebe McBride took second in the pole vault at 7-0 while Jesse Cockran was third in the discus at 64-6.
Molly Harding took third in the 1600 in 5:41.58 while the Rangers were third in the 1600 relay at 4:57.95 and third in the 3200 relay at 11:15.51.
Kingsley won the boys’ title with 43.41 points while St. Francis was second at 35.95, Benzie Central third at 35.42 and Manton fifth at 11.98.
Lucas McKernan took second in the high jump at 5-7 while Elijah Cunningham was second in the pole vault at 9-6. The Rangers also were second in the 800 relay in 1:49.55 and second in the 1600 relay at 3:44.52. Noah Morrow took third in the 3200 at 9:59.09.
Bucks first at Morley
MORLEY — Pine River’s girls took first at Mohawk Relays Saturday at Morley Stanwood.
The Bucks were first with 62 points while Morley Stanwood was second at 55 and Ravenna third at 46.
Pine River’s sprint medley relay (400-200-200-400) of Lynnesia Belvin, Sydney Edstrom, Jersey Johnson and Kendra Montague took first in 3:07.86. The Bucks took second in the 800 relay in 1:57.14 and second in the sprint medley (100-100-200-400) in 2:05.77.
Lauren Yeomans took second in the discus at 84-6 while the 400 relay took third at 56.65 seconds.
Montague won the boys’ title with 86 points while Central Montcalm was second at 71, Morley third at 55 and Pine River fourth at 42.
Pine River won the sprint medley (400-200-200-400) in 2:50.17 with Philip Rigling, Gavyn Nelson, Ryder Holmes and Wyatt Underhill while Isaiah Dennis, Jayce Methner, Rigling and Churchill won the 3200 relay in 8:59.50. Rigling, Wyatt Underhill, Methner and Churchill also teamed to win the distance medley relay (1200-400-800-1600) in 12:40.35.
Evan Esiline was second in the shot put at 32-4.75 and Javen Wanstead second in the discus at 108-5.5. Landyn Cool took third in the 3200 in 11:31.19.
GOLF
Cadillac third at invite
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac took third overall in the Nightmare/Dream Invitational in West Branch.
Traverse City West won the event while TC Central was second.
Playing The Nightmare on Friday, Harry Chipman and MacKale McGuire each shot 84s while Ben Drabik shot a 91 and Jacques LaMonde a 97.
On The Dream on Saturday, Chipman shot an 82, Drabik 84, McGuire 87 and Luke Enyeart a 100.
Chipman finished ninth as an individual and McGuire was 10th.
TENNIS
Cadillac fourth at Whitehall
WHITEHALL — Cadillac picked up some more experience in the Whitehall Quad on Saturday.
Whitehall won the event with 17 points while Spring Lake was second at 16, Coopersville third at 10 and the Vikings fourth at 5.
“From the match at Petoskey (on Friday) to the last match of the day today, the girls showed tremendous improvement,‘ Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “I can’t wait to see where they go from here.‘
Oakley Mickelson earned flight runner-up at No. 1 singles. She beat Whitehall 4-6, 7-6(7-5), 10-7; lost to Coopersville 6-0, 6-0 and beat Spring Lake 6-3, 6-1.
Karsyn Kastl, at No. 2 singles, lost to Whitehall 6-0, 6-0; lost to Coopersville 6-0, 6-0; and lost to Spring Lake 6-0, 6-0.
Zoe Feister, at No. 3, lost to Whitehall 6-4, 6-2; beat Coopersville 6-0, 6-2; and lost to Spring Lake 6-2, 6-4.
Jaylynn Hamilton, at No. 4, lost to Whitehall 6-0, 6-0; lost to Cooperville 6-3, 6-4; and lost to Spring Lake 6-1, 6-0.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims, at No. 1 doubles, beat Whitehall 6-3, 6-4; lost to Coopersville 3-6, 6-2, 10-4; and lost to Spring Lake 7-5, 6-0.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen, at No. 2, lost to Whitehall 6-1, 6-2; lost to Coopersville 6-1, 6-2; and lost to Spring Lake 6-2, 6-3.
Madalie Dickerson and Frannie Kiomento, at No. 3, lost to Whitehall 6-0, 6-1; beat Coopersville 5-7, 6-4, 10-7; and lost to Spring Lake 6-1, 6-4.
Haley Butkovich and Adri Beydoun, at No. 4, lost to Whitehall 6-2, 6-0; lost to Coopersville 6-0, 6-2; and lost to Spring Lake 6-1, 6-1.
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
