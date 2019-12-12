SAGINAW — The Cadillac boys basketball team got its first win and first road win of the season at Saginaw Swan Valley, 52-44.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said his team was able to jump out to a quick lead and despite a push in the fourth quarter by Swan Valley led throughout the contest.
“One of our goals is to get off to a good start during the first three or four minutes. (Swan Valley) having a new coach in the first game help let us jump out on them,‘ he said. “We have a team goal to be up by six at the end of the first quarter. It helps us to have control and play at a pace we want to play at.‘
Cadillac jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter and was up 23-11 by the half. To start the fourth quarter, Cadillac was up 35-24.
In addition to the quick start, Benzenberg said he had several players step up in different roles Wednesday. In particular, Logan Wilde and Evan Borr did a good job filling in for Cadillac’s normal point guard Tipp Baker who was not able to play Wednesday. Both usually are playing forward so having them at the point guard position allowed Cadillac to be a little bigger than normal.
“I think it helped us (being a little bigger). We won the rebounding battle, which is another big stat for us,‘ Benzenberg said.
Cadillac also was outstanding shooting free throws going 22 for 30 from the charity stripe.
Evan Borr paced Cadillac with 16 points, four steals, and three rebounds while Levi Klotz added 11 points including 7 for 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Cole Jenema had an impressive first game at the varsity level scoring 11 points and racking up 15 rebounds.
Cadillac (1-0) travels to Gaylord Friday for its first Big North Conference game. Benzenberg also said Tuesday’s game against Traverse City Central will now be a home game instead of a road game.
