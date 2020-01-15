CADILLAC — Forget about the other team.
Focus on you.
For regardless of what they throw at you, it's still about learning and improving at this stage of the season.
With a big win behind them last week and another big game looming Friday, Cadillac did just that as it pulled away to beat Bay City Western 61-37 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings were coming off a key Big North Conference win over Petoskey on Thursday and have another biggie this Friday against Alpena. That meant Tuesday's game against a struggling Western team was the proverbial trap.
"I really wanted to focus on us," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "They did a bunch of different stuff defensively against us so we said let's worry about us and play Cadillac basketball.
"I don't think our senior leadership let us down. We punched them in the mouth first and now we'll get ready for a big game on Friday."
Cadillac led 14-5 after the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime. The Vikings could've been up 20 or more but struggled to shoot the ball in the first half.
Cadillac started hitting some shots in the third quarter and stretched its lead to 40-25 going into the fourth.
From there, it was time for everyone to see the floor.
"It was good to be able to get out and get some playing time for our entire group," Benzenberg added.
Tipp Baker paced Cadillac with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals while Cole Jenema added 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Levi Klotz added seven points, as well.
• Cadillac won the JV game 47-24. Aden Gurden paced the Vikings with 10 points and Tegan Baker scored nine.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 46-26. Keenan Marr paced the Vikings (6-0) with 13 points while Jacob LaMonde and Derek Rood each had eight.
