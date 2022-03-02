BENZONIA — It’s a win but it might have involved a much bigger loss.
Cadillac wrapped up its regular season with a 50-42 over a strong Benzie Central team in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The downer is senior standout Cole Jenema injured his ankle midway through the fourth quarter and did not return. Viking coach Ryan Benzenberg wasn’t sure what happened to the 6-foot, 7-inch forward or how sever the injury is.
“With four minutes left in the game, I was really proud of our kids,” he said.
“We had some young kids out there who hadn’t been through that but they hung in there and were able to weather the storm against a good team.”
Cadillac led 13-10 after the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime. The Vikings were still up 38-31 going into the fourth quarter against the resurgent Hukies who ended up as Northwest Conference champions.
“It was what we wanted, a super-physical basketball game with two good teams,” Benzenberg said. “That was kind of the idea and we stacked it as the last game of the year.”
Jenema finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Jaden Montague had 12 points. Charlie Howell added six points and nine rebounds while Gavin Goetz also had six points.
Benzenberg commended the play of junior Riley Wade for giving the Vikings a spark late with some hustle plays.
Cadillac faces host Manistee in a Division 2 district contest March 9.
• Cadillac won the JV game 56-30 to finish its season at 10-9. Kyle McGowan paced the Vikings with 19 points while Grant Williams had 11 and Chase Frolenko scored eight.
• Benzie won the freshman game 39-27. Coby Franklin paced Cadillac with eight points and Mason Freeman scored five.
LAKE CITY — Lake City sent its seniors out with a win in their final home game as the Trojans beat Beaverton 50-37 in a non-conference contest.
The Trojans led 12-5 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime. It was 40-22 going into the fourth quarter.
“It was great to send our seniors out with a win…they’ve put in a lot of time,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We’ve just to keep working and building for districts.”
Oakley Barger paced Lake City with 14 points and six rebounds while Gavin Bisballe had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Darin Kunkel had eight points and nine rebounds while Brady Becker added seven points and three rebounds.
The Trojans are at Frankfort on Thursday.
ROSCOMMON — McBain overcame a sluggish first half to beat Roscommon 58-43 in a Highland Conference contest.
The Ramblers led just 8-5 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime before taking a 46-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Roscommon but I thought we were a little flat after losing those last couple of games,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“We went through the motions in the first half and then kind of kicked it into gear in the second half.”
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 24 points while Kalvin McGillis had 11 and Joe Winkel added 10.
McBain hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
MARION — Marion took care of business, beating Walkerville 48-37 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball contest.
“It was a good team win and everyone got to play a lot,” Marion coach Dan Michelle said.
Marion led 23-12 at halftime and 38-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Gavin Prielipp paced the Eagles with 16 points while Mason Salisbury had 13.
Cole Meyer and Aadin Yowell had six apiece.
Marion hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.