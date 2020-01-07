BIG RAPIDS — They don't all have to be masterpieces.
While Cadillac's 48-42 win over Big Rapids in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night certainly wasn't, it's still a victory.
"It's a good win coming off the break for us," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "I don't think we played great but we got the job done.
"We were a little sluggish tonight we've got a big game to look forward to on Thursday."
The Vikings led 15-8 after the first quarter and 22-15 at halftime. It was 37-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists while Logan Wilde had 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Evan Borr added 10 points and four rebounds.
Benzenberg also commended Brady McLaurin and Austin Abram providing a spark off the bench when Cadillac was in foul trouble in the first half.
The Vikings (4-0 overall) host Petoskey on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 65-23. Jaden Montague and Caden Windover paced the Vikings with 10 points apiece.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 52-30. Keenan Marr paced the Vikings with 20 points while Davin Brown had 11 and Kody Brown nine.
