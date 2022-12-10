GAYLORD — There are nights the shots aren’t going to fall.
When that’s the case, it’s all about defense.
Cadillac did just that as it struggled offensively but still got the job done as it beat Gaylord 43-20 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings kept the defensive pressure on the Blue Devils from start to finish and won the battle on the glass, too, to make the difference.
“I was really happy with our defensive pressure from the start. Our kids were engaged,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Offensively, this sounds terrible but I am really happy. We got A and B shots almost all night but the ball just didn’t go in a lot.
“A wise coach (Coach Mac) would always tell us offense comes and goes but defense always travels well. We were plus-nine in turnovers and plus-eight on the glass. Those stats typically dictate the outcome for us.”
Cadillac started strong as it led 14-7 after the first quarter before both teams struggled in the second quarter and the Vikings were up 19-10 at halftime. Cadillac led 32-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Charlie Howell paced the Vikings with 14 points and Gavin Goetz scored six.
Cadillac (2-0 overall, 1-0 BNC) hosts Midland on Tuesday.
This time, the start was good.
It was the second quarter where the struggle hit.
Cadillac dropped a 57-44 decision to Gaylord in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday.
The Vikings, who’ve struggled at the start of the games this season, led 14-11 after the first eight minutes of play in this one but the Blue Devils turned things around and were up 28-18 at halftime.
“It was nice to come out strong and start faster than we typically do,” Cadillac coach Kip Damard said. “Madalie Dickerson really gave us a nice spark defensive in the first quarter.
“They went to a zone defense and our offense came to a screeching halt. We battled back in the second half but we could never really close the gap.”
Gaylord led 47-31 going into the fourth quarter.
The silver lining for Cadillac is the Vikings were nearly at full strength for the first time. Junior post player Makenzie Johns is out until after Christmas with a wrist injury but players are returning after the flu bug has run through the team in the past week or so.
“It was good to have pretty much everybody in,” Damgard said. “We’ve got to find our chemistry, though. We haven’t had everyone together yet and it showed.”
Dickerson and Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with nine points apiece while Jazmin Angell scored eight and Madison Swiger had seven.
The Vikings (1-3 overall, 1-1 BNC) host Essexville Garber on Monday.
