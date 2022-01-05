CADILLAC — Missed shots and not a lot of energy on the other end.
That’s not really a great way to flip the calendar to the next part of the 2021-22 boys’ basketball season.
That said, Cadillac righted the ship in time and beat Manistee 55-26 in a non-conference contest Tuesday night at home.
The Vikings struggled to find consistency early on both ends of the court.
“Their zone clunkied us up and we didn’t make shots,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“I was disappointed in our energy on the defensive end. I thought we had an opportunity to control the tempo with our defense.
“We didn’t do that in the fisrt half but we did in the second.”
Cadillac led 13-9 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. The Vikings stretched that 41-26 going into the fourth quarter and cruised from there.
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 23 points and 13 rebounds while Charlie Howell had six points.
Teegan Baker, Aden Gurden and Jaden Montague added five points apiece.
Cadillac (5-1 overall) is at Traverse City Cental in a key Big North Conference contest on Friday.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 43-29.
Aden Cole paced the Vikings with 20 points while Alex Comstock had eight and Coby Franklin scored seven.
