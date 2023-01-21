CADILLAC — They’re not all going to be pretty.
In fact, you could call this one downright ugly.
You can also call it a win.
Cadillac did what it had to do, beating Traverse City West 38-28 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday.
The win gets the Vikings (9-1 overall) through the first half of the league schedule a perfect 5-0 on a night that was far from perfect.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg spent a lot of the game with his hands in his pockets and a scowl on his face but was able to be a little happier afterward.
“It’s not always going to look pretty,” he said. “We got to grind defensively tonight.
“Like I told our guys, the good news is we held the other team under 40. The bad news is we didn’t score over 40 and our best players did not play well tonight. We figured it out, though.”
West scored the game’s first seven points until Cadillac finally settled in and found a little bit of offensive touch.
The Vikings led just 12-11 after the first quarter, though, and had a slim 16-13 lead at halftime.
With the shots not falling, Benzenberg kept coming back to his team’s defense.
“Defensively, we were good,” he said. “We held a team to 28 points and they had nine points in the first four minutes of the game.
“We held them to 19 points the rest of the game. That’s good for us defensively. Offensively, we were just out of whack.”
Cadillac led 24-21 going into the fourth quarter and then got a big spark off the bench from sophomore Kyle McGowan and senior guard Davin Brown.
Both hit a couple of big shots and gave the Vikings some breathing room. McGowan scored back-to-back buckets to give the Vikings a 30-21 lead with 6:16 remaining and the Titans never seriously challenged after that.
Charlie Howell paced Cadillac with 13 points and eight rebounds while McGowan scored eight.
The Vikings host Gaylord on Tuesday.
Cadillac couldn’t sustain the strong play from Tuesday’s surprising win over Glen Lake as it dropped Friday’s Big North contest to Traverse West 42-36.
It came down to a struggling defense late and some missed opportunities.
“I felt like our defense was a step slow,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We put them at the line 23 times and that was ultimately the difference in the game.
“We didn’t do a good job of keeping our player in front of us and we didn’t help well.”
It was 8-8 after the first quarter before the Vikings put two good quarters together for a 25-18 lead at halftime and a 32-26 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
“I felt like at times we had good offensive rhythm but we’ve got to be able to do that consistently,” Damgard said. “They took us out of our rhythm in the fourth with a defensive adjustment, too.”
Joslyn Seeley paced the Vikings with 13 points while Kaleigh Swiger had eight and Madalie Dickerson scored four.
Cadillac is at Manton on Monday.
