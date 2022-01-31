TRAVERSE CITY — They got the job done when they needed to.
Cadillac overcame a rough morning to beat Traverse City West 16.5-13.5 and clinch the Great Northwest D1/D2 boys’ bowling title Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
“The stakes were high going in,” Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. “Win and clinch the title or lose and bring the tiebreakers into place.
“After not bowling our best in a makeup match in the morning, the boys found a way to pull off a victory.”
Cadillac won the first baker game 166-130 but dropped the second to TC West 184-167. The Vikings picked up two key bonus points, though, for a series victory.
The Titans won the first regular game 819-779 but Cadillac stepped it up big in the second and won 887-791 to clinch the match.
“We needed to win by more than 40 (pins) to get the bonus points for the series total and the boys stepped up in a big way,” Moore said.
Dylan Vermilyea paced Cadillac with a 227 in game two while Tim Richards had a 212 and Howard Inzano had a 185.
Vermilyea also led the series with a 398.
Cadillac also beat Elk Rapids 20-2 in a postponed match.
Vermilyea rolled a 191 game and a 347 series while Richards had a 186, Connor Putman 178 and Andrew Johns 175.
The Vikings face Glen Lake next Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
Traverse City Christian beat the Cadillac girls 29-1.
The Sabres won the baker games 124-38 and 128-74 and then took the regular games 741-293 and 611-277.
Rylie Fitzgerald scored the Vikings’ lone point with a 121 while Nicole Hosner had the high game with a 123.
Cadillac faces Traverse City Central next Saturday.
SHELBY — Pine River went 2-3 overall at the Shelby Super Duals on Saturday.
The Bucks lost to Fremont 50-24; lost to Mason County Central 35-33; beat Grant 51-27; lost to Sparta 51-18; and beat Shelby 46-33.
“We continue to fight through roster issues but our kids battled through a tough tournament,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
Ryder Holmes went 5-0 for Pine River and avenged an earlier loss while Cayden Mys went 4-1 and dramatically closed the gap on an early-season loss. Rogan Nelson went 5-0 at 171, as well.
Pine River is at Reed City with Cadillac on Thursday in the 131 Showdown.
GAYLORD — Reed City took 13th overall at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord.
Bryson Hughes took third at 171 pounds with a 3-1 mark while Wyatt Spalo took sixth at 215, as did Carter Johnson at 103.
Elijah Lentz took seventh at 130 while Noah Morgan (189) and Chad Landis (152) each won two matches. Hunter Fagon-Moyer (145) and Braedon Ghent (160) each won a match.
Reed City is at Montabella on Tuesday.
GRAND RAPIDS — Buckley dropped an 85-67 decision to Benzie Central in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest Saturday at Davenport University.
Kyle Kaczanowski paced the Bears with 16 points while Landon Kulawiak and Tyler Milarch each had 13. Jackson Kulawiak added 10.
Quinn Zickert paced Benzie with 23 points.
Buckley (8-2 overall, 6-2 Northwest) is at Glen Lake on Tuesday.
