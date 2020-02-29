ALPENA — They'd waited seven years for the title.
Alpena made them wait a little bit longer.
Four minutes to be exact.
Cadillac outlasted the Wildcats 43-42 in overtime in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The win gives the Vikings (15-3 overall, 8-2 BNC) at least a share of its first league title since 2013. Cadillac is a half-game ahead of Traverse City Central (7-2), which held off TC West 35-32 on Friday.
The Trojans finish with Alpena Thursday at home.
"We've worked really hard over the last six years and we've had a lot of good teams. To finally break through is great," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "To do it on the road, on their senior night and without Cole (Jenema), the guys really stepped up.
"It was awsome to see."
The game itself wasn't as awesome visually. Alpena led 11-7 after the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime as the Vikings struggled to shoot.
"They played a zone and we got good looks but we were 5 of 25 from 3," Benzenberg said. "That's typical for us over here. It's a really hard place to play.
"It's a testament to our team, though, because we grinded."
Cadillac went up 27-26 after the three quarters before Alpena sent it to overtime on a bucket with 2.3 seconds remaining.
The overtime was a struggle, too. Tipp Baker got the only bucket of the four-minute extra session for a 43-41 lead with about 2:00 left Alpena got within 43-42 on a free throw but could get no closer.
Logan Wilde stepped it up for the Vikings in the second half as he recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Baker had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Evan Borr added nine points.
David Johns, starting in place of Jenema, had a big night on the glass with 14 rebounds and six points.
Cadillac hosts Benzie Central on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 52-37. Connor McGowan paced the Vikings with 12 points while Carter Harsh and Caden Windover each had seven.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 51-38. Riley Wade paced the Vikings (18-1) with 10 points while Keenan Marr had nine, Kody Brown eight and Derek Rood eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.