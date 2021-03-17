ALPENA — Fast start.
Good finish.
Cadillac got off to a good start and cruised to a 55-38 win over Alpena in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings were up 18-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 28-15 lead at halftime on the Wildcats.
"We were able to jump on them early which sort of set the tone for the game," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "It was nice to see because we typically start pretty slow after the long bus trip.
"Evan (Borr) and Cole (Jenema) both got dunks early and brought some energy to the entire group and we maintained that energy for the rest of the game."
Cadillac outscored Alpena 22-7 in the third quarter to blow the game open, taking a 50-22 lead into the fourth.
"We were able to get the ball to the paint offensively and did a nice job either finishing at the rim or finding shooters on kick outs," Benzenberg added.
Borr paced the Vikings with 15 points while Jaden Montague added 14 points and seven rebounds. Brady McLaurin had nine points and four rebounds while Jenema added eight points and three blocks.
Cadillac (7-6 overall) hosts Glen Lake on Friday.
• Alpena won the freshman game 60-36. Chase Frolenko paced Cadillac with 20 points and Connor Larr scored 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.