GAYLORD — Great offensive play.
Really good defense.
Those two things added up to an easy win for Cadillac as the Vikings overwhelmed Gaylord 72-15 in a Big North Conference boys basketball game Friday night.
The Vikings led 22-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 41-13 lead at halftime.
“We got out and ran tonight and I thought our transition game was really good,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“The stuff defensively that we worked on since Tuesday we did a great job with too and that was great to see.”
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 20 points, four steals and three assists while Jaden Montague added 18 points. Eli Main scored nine points while Charlie Howell added nine rebounds.
Cadillac (2-0 overall, 1-0 BNC) is at Midland on Tuesday.
• Gaylord won the JV game 43-39. Kyle McGowan paced the Vikings with 14 points and Bailey Wade had 11.
• Gaylord won the freshman game 48-13. Anden Cole paced Cadillac with six points and Kaidan Westdorp had five.
