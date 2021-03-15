CADILLAC — One week left.
Wherever that ceiling is, it's time to get there.
Cadillac closed in on the end of the regular season with a 61-55 loss to Carrollton in a non-conference boys basketball contest Saturday.
The Vikings (6-6 overall) go to Alpena on Tuesday and then host Glen Lake on Friday to wrap up things up.
"We've got a way to go and I think everyone's hanging on for dear life hoping they get an opportunity to play," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "Hopefully, we're getting to our peak. Whatever our ceiling is, I hope we're getting to the top of it here in the next week or so."
Cadillac faced a different animal than it normally sees on Saturday with Carrollton. The Cavaliers brought more speed and athleticism than the Vikings generally see in northern Michigan, giving them a look at something different before districts.
Carrollton used that speed to its advantage and made the game a bit quicker than Cadillac wanted early.
The Cavaliers were up 19-10 after the first quarter before the Vikings stemmed the tide in the second quarter and got it to 30-25 at halftime.
"Pace of play was a factor in the game," Benzenberg said. "We knew we were going to have to play within ourselves and early on, we got a little sped up.
"We did a nice job responding, though."
The Vikings outscored Carrollton 16-9 in the third quarter for a 41-39 lead going into the fourth.
A three-point play by Cole Jenema put Cadillac up 46-41 with 5:59 remaining and the Vikings were still up 48-45 after a putback by Jenema with 3:09 left.
Carrollton went up 49-48 before a Jaden Montague bucket gave the Vikings a shortlived 50-49 lead with 2:17 to go.
Chris Coleman hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Cavaliers giving them a 55-50 lead with just 1:05 remaining.
"We were in a zone and they were having a hard time dealing with that," Benzenberg said. "Coleman got free on a couple of threes that were really like back-breakers for us.
"We got rushed them because we knew we were up against the clock."
A Jenema layup got Cadillac back within 58-55 with 18.6 seconds left but the Vikings could get no closer.
Evan Borr paced Cadillac with 21 points while Jenema added 15 points and nine rebounds.
• Cadillac won the JV game 41-27. Ben Drabik paced the Vikings with 13 points while Davin Brown had nine. Keenan Marr grabbed 12 rebounds while Derek Rood had nine rebounds and four blocks. Riley Wade added nine rebounds.
