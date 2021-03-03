CADILLAC — Not a good night.
While the shots fell, for the most part, it was the rest of their game that struggled.
Cadillac dropped a 56-49 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
While the Vikings hung around and tried to make things interesting late, the Northmen were the better team.
"I think we got outplayed from the jump," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "They played with a greater edge than our team did tonight.
"I think our overall game can't be dictated by if the ball is going in the hoop."
Petoskey led 10-9 after the first quarter and was up 23-20 at halftime. The Northmen stretched that 43-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Jaden Montague paced Cadillac with 10 points while Brady McLaurin added nine points and five rebounds. Austin Abram also scored nine.
The Vikings (4-4 overall, 2-4 BNC) host Traverse City West on Thursday.
•
• Petoskey won the freshman game 65-18. Jordan Martin and Will Diener paced Cadillac with five points apiece.
