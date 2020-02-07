TRAVERSE CITY — Physicality made all the difference.
Traverse City Central pushed Cadillac around a bit and scored a 50-37 win over the Vikings in a key Big North Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The loss drops the Vikings (11-2 overall) to 5-2 in the league, a half-game behind Petoskey. The Northmen host Alpena today.
TC Central got off to a strong start, leading 11-4 after the first quarter before Cadillac responded and cut it to 19-18 at halftime. The Trojans then outscored the Vikings 18-10 in the third to take a 37-28 lead into the fourth.
"I think the overall physicality of the game affected us more than it affected them," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "We shot a little quicker or our feet were a little less set because of that.
"Credit them…they were prepared and they beat us."
Tipp Baker paced the Vikings with 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks while Logan Wilde added eight points and five rebounds.
Cadillac is at Ludington on Tuesday.
• TC Central won the JV game 49-41. Jaden Montague paced Cadillac with 12 points while Jay Gulish scored eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 59-39. Jacob LaMonde paced the Vikings (13-1) with 18 points while Davin Brown scored 14 and Derek Rood had 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.