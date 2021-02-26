TRAVERSE CITY — Defensively, they did what they needed to do for the most part.
It was the offense that needs a little boost.
Cadillac dropped a 38-27 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Trojans led 10-5 after the first quarter before outscoring the Vikings 18-8 in the second for a 28-13 lead at the break.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg didn't fault his team's effort or defense for the most part.
"I thought we matched their intensity level for the most part and that's something I thought would be key for us to be in the game," he said. "I told the guys afterward that if you had said we'd hold them to 38 and Burnham and Briggs would have two points apiece, I would have signed up for it.
"We had issues handling their high ball screens and they had a couple of guys who were tough to deal with off those."
Central led 30-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 17 points while Evan Borr scored five points and Jaden Montague grabbed six rebounds.
The Vikings (3-3 overall, 2-3 BNC) host Midland on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 41-30. Caden Windover paced the Vikings with 14 points and Keenan Marr had eight.
• TC Central won the freshman game 53-31.
