TRAVERSE CITY — Two games, two losses in the closing seconds.
After dropping a heartbreaker to Petoskey on Thursday, Traverse City West was the villian this time.
The Titans hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure a 55-54 win in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Yet, all the plaudits of playing hard and rallying to get back in the game aside, the more troubling trend is being in that spot.
For the second straight night, the Vikings found themselves down double digits in the second half only to come back and lead late.
"We are still trying to find our way with our roles on our team and we need to figure out a way to play intense basketball for the entire game," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "We did not do that tonight. The middle two quarters kind of jumped up and bit us."
TC West led 14-12 after the first quarter but stretched that to 30-18 at halftime. Cadillac cut it back to 40-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Finding a way to win becomes the next goal.
"This group, even though we have a bunch of returners, is trying to find its way to win and close out games," Benzenberg said. "We just didn't execute a few things correctly."
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 19 points and seven rebounds while Jaden Montague added 15 points. Evan Borr had 10 points and eight rebounds while Brady McLaurin added three points and five assists.
Cadillac is at Gaylord Thursday.
