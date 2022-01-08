TRAVERSE CITY — It’s certainly quite early and a lot’s going to happen between now and March.
Yet, as league wins go, this is a big one.
Cadillac picked up a key Big North Conference boys basketball victory, beating defending champion Traverse City Central 45-32 Friday night.
The win makes sure the Vikings are part of the conversation, along with Petoskey, in the league race.
“To win the Big North Conference, you’ve got to take care of business at home and win a few on the road,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “To win a game on the road against a team that’s typically at the top of the league is a big boost for us, no doubt.”
The Vikings did on the defensive end, too.
While Benzenberg expected more of a low-scoring game, he was very proud of his team’s work on that end of the court.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way we defended,” he said. “To hold a team like that to 32 points, I am really ecstatic with our defensive effort tonight.”
Cadillac led 10-9 after the first quarter and took a 26-16 lead into halftime. Central found some life in the third quarter and cut it to 35-29 going into the fourth but the Vikings responded and held their ground.
“I was really happy with the way we took a punch,” Benzenberg said. “We knew coming into the third, we were going to get their best.
“We got a little sideways but kind of righted the ship and I am proud of our guys for that.”
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 22 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals while Jaden Montague added nine points.
The Vikings (6-1 overall, 3-0 BNC) are at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday before hosting Petoskey on Friday.
• Central won the freshman game 61-7. Anden Cole had six points and Alex Comstock had one.
