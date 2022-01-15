CADILLAC — The mental toughness was there when they needed it the most.
Battling some adversity, as a number of teams are right now, and facing a Petsokey team that wouldn't quite go away, Cadillac got the job done.
The Vikings beat the Northmen 57-46 in a Big North Conference boys' basketball contest Friday night.
Cadillac was without junior guard Jaden Montague and head coach Ryan Benzenberg due to COVID-19 protocols.
"I was super proud of our guys," Cadillac veteran assistant coach John Emington said. "We're playing with a little bit of adversity missing a player and the coach.
"I thought we handled that extremely well. I thought we played tough, especially on the defensive end and especially when we had to."
Cadillac led 16-10 after the first quarter but hit a lull in the second and trailed 22-21 at halftime.
The Vikings were up 41-36 going into the fourth quarter, built the lead to around 10 points and kept it there the rest of the way.
"Offensively, Aden (Gurden) and Teegan (Baker) gave us a big spark a couple of times," Emington said. "Defensively, I give a ton of credit to Cole (Jenema) and Charlie (Howell) for their work on their best two players.
"We've got some young guys playing in Big North games that are fast and physical and it's fun to watch."
Jenema paced Cadillac with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, seven blocks and four steals while Howell had 16 points and seven rebounds.
Baker had seven points, three assists and three steals while Connor McGowan and Gurden each scored five points.
Cadillac (7-2 overall, 4-0 BNC) hosts Traverse City West on Thursday.
• Petoskey won the JV game 58-31. Grant Williams paced Cadillac with 10 points and Clay Potvin had nine.
• Petoskey won the freshman game 59-21. Anden Cole led Cadillac with eight points while Alex Comstock and Kyle Hubbell each had four.
