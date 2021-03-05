CADILLAC — They got the job done when it counted.
Cadillac got back on track with a much-needed 43-30 win over Traverse City West in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
It wasn’t all that pretty for either team as the Titans had a number of players in COVID-19 quarantine protocol and that had an effect on the Vikings, too.
“We knew that West had some quarantine issues and I thought we took our foot off the gas because they were shorthanded,‘ Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “We did play well in the fourth quarter to put the game away and I thought we played good defense throughout the night.‘
Cadillac led 10-6 after the first quarter and it was 17-13 at halftime. The Vikings were up 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks while Evan Borr had eight points, three rebounds and two steals.
The Vikings (5-4 overall, 3-4 BNC) host Ludington on Saturday.
