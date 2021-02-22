LEROY — Two weeks in and they're starting to figure some things out.
With contact practices beginning Feb. 8 and games starting that same week, the normal pre-season routines are taking place on the fly.
As in some games are more like practices.
Cadillac took another step in the right direction as it beat Pine River 57-35 in a non-conferene boys basketball contest Saturday afternoon.
All the things that would normally be done in November and early December have shifted to February.
"We talked about the fact that we're still searching for roles," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "I think we kind of have set what our starters look like.
"We were able to see what some kids can do and we were able to play some different combinations of kids today in a real game versus a practice. That was telling and we got some stuff on film so we'll be able to figure that out."
The Vikings started strong and led 21-11 after the first quarter before regularly changing the rotation of players.
Pine River, on the flip side, is still searching for its first victory amid learning on the fly, too.
"It was a tough game on back-to-back nights against an opponent who's really not known to us," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "It was basically a case of of them being a much bigger and better team than us right now.
"I was very pleased with our effort, though, and we definitely found some things we can build on."
Cadillac led 37-19 at halftime and cruised from there.
The Vikings' schedule picks up with a potential of nine games in the next three weeks — a regular rotation of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday contests.
Included are some key Big North Conference games and a couple of tough non-conference foes in Midland, Ludington and potentilly Carrollton.
"I am excited," Benzenberg said. "This starts a really big stretch for us for the next three weeks. We've got Midland and Ludington and then we have four really big conference games. If we want to have any chance in the Big North, we're going to have to take care of our business."
Charlie Howell paced Cadillac with 10 points while Cole Jenema had eight. Teegan Baker had seven points and three assists; Evan Borr six points; Connor McGowan six points; and Bryce Bengelink seven rebounds.
Isaac McKinley paced Pine River with eight points and five rebounds while Garett Sumpter scored eight points. Isaiah Dennis had six points and six rebounds while Austin Dean also scored six.
The Bucks (0-5 overall) are at Ogemaw Heights today while the Vikings (2-2) host Alpena on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vikings cruise to win
CADILLAC — This is more the pattern they want to see.
Fast start, few lulls and a big victory.
Cadillac did that for the second straight game as it cruised to a 74-27 win over Pine River in a non-conference contest Saturday.
The Vikings were up 27-5 after the first quarter and 42-15 at halftime.
"We were hoping to have that fast start again and we brought a little bit of fullcourt pressure," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "That seemed to help us get off the start we wanted.
"We made some shots early but we still weren't able to maintain that intensity for the whole game. That's something we need to continue to work on."
Pine River coach Paula Justin knew Saturday would be a tough one for her team but wanted the Bucks to still take something out of it.
"It's a growing process for us," she said. "I told them in the locker room, you guys can see how far we've got to go to be a good team and they all said yes.
"I asked them how you do that and they realize you have to be in the gym more and put in more hours to get to that level. That's what I kind of wanted them to learn from the game. I didn't think we ever really gave up out there and they fought the whole time. Sometimes the other team has more experience, is more athletic and is more confident. Those are all things we're trying to build."
Livi Meyer paced Cadillac with 20 points while Molly Anderson and Joslyn Seeley each had 11. Lydia Schamanek and Ashlyn Lundquist had eight points apiece.
"We still had a little bit of a lull and we've had it in all four games where we kind of get complacent," Damgard said. "We battled back out of it and ended up with contributions out of everybody which I really like."
Madi Sparks paced Pine River with eight points while CorNesha Holmes and Hailey Wanstead each had five.
• Cadillac won the JV game 58-20. Layke Sims paced the Vikings with 16 points and Madelyn Schamanek had 13.
