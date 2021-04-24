CADILLAC — That's a solid day.
Cadillac's girls and boys each took second in the 13th annual Gary Rathbun Memorial Track and Field Invitational Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Benzie Central won the title on the girls' side with 191 points while the Vikings were second at 185.5, Manton third at 79.5 and Marion fourth at 76.5. The Rangers also earned the small-school division title.
Chloie Musta picked up a pair of firsts as she won the 800-meter run in 2:30.45 and the 1600 in 5:27.28. Peace Odiase took first in the 100 hurdles in 17.52 seconds and first in the high jump at 4-8 while Madisyn Lundquist took first in the pole vault at 8-0 and Lindsey Tonello was first in the long jump at 16-0.
The Vikings were second in the 800 relay in 2:00.09, second in the 1600 relay in 4:29.93 and second in the 3200 relay in 10:25.70. Tonello took second in the 100 dash in 13.88 seconds while Bella Smith was third at 14.08. Kendall Schopieray took second in the 400 dash in 1:06.98, as well.
Angela Mo also picked up a second in the shot put at 32-feet, 6-inches and Reina McMahon was second in the high jump at 4-6.
For Manton, Madison Morris took first in the 200 dash in 30.24 seconds and third in the 400 at 1:08.13 while Grace Wahr was second in the 300 hurdles in 17.96 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles in 55.19 seconds. Molly Harding took third in the 3200 at 12:38.14 and Manton was third in the 1600 relay at 5:00.93 and third in the 3200 relay in 12:08.20.
"It was nice to finally get a real meet in," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "Our girls did a nice job. We still have some work to do in the field events but we have some good improvements there, as well, especially in the discus.
"We have a hard-working group of ladies in the throws this year."
For Marion, Harley Bear took first in the shot put at 35-2.5 and first in the discus at 100-0.
Benzie took first on the boys' side with 150 points while Cadillac was second at 139, Gaylord third at 75.83, Marion fourth at 75, Manton fifth at 67 and Northern Michigan Christian eighth at 38.
Derek Rood took first in the 300 hurdles in 45.04 seconds and second in the 110 hurdles in 18.82 seconds while Logan Boolman took first in the 110s at 17.66. Ben Kohler took first in the 400 dash in 54.06 seconds and Jakob Bartman was second at 24.88 seconds.
The foursome of Bartman, Teegan Baker, Rood and Aden Gurden took first in the 400 relay in 47.48 seconds while Ryan Sanders won the shot put at 43-7.5 and was second in the discus at 117-9.
Ben Meyer took third in the shot put at 41-8.5 and discus at 104-5 while Aden Gurden was third in the long jump at 19-6.
For Marion, Braden Prielipp took first in the high jump at 6-2 and Mason Salisbury was second at 5-10 while Brad Houck was second in the long jump at 20-4 and third in the 100 dash in 12.16 seconds. The Eagles also were second in the 400 relay in 48.69 seconds.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took second in the 1600 in 4:47.98 and second in the 3200 in 10:28.99 while Elijah Cunningham took second in the 800 in 2:17.26 and third in the pole vault at 10-0. The Rangers took second in the 1600 relay at 3:45.34.
For NMC, Isaac Bowden won the pole vault at 10-6; Blake DeZeeuw was third in the high jump at 5-8; Jonas Lanser third in the 1600 in 4:57.98 and third in the 3200 in 11:19.71.
McBain girls take 1st
CHESANING — McBain put together a strong day, winning the girls' title at the Chesaning Track and Field Classic.
The Ramblers totaled 165 points while St. Louis was second at 151.5 and Saginaw Heritage third at 92.5.
"We had a great day and scored in a lot of different places," McBain coach Susan Maloney said. "Everybody contributed.
"It was all smiles to start our season against some strong competition."
Maggie O'Malley took first in the 1600 in 5:20.15 and first in the 3200 in 11:38.19 while teaming with Kahli Heuker, Baylie Eisenga and Alexis Gilde to take first in the 3200 relay in 10:40.75.
Adyson Nederhood took first in the shot put at 33-10 and first in the discus at 85-10.75 while Heuker took first in the high jump at 4-9 and Emma Schierbeek was first in the long jump at 15-2.75.
Analeise Fredin took first in the 300 hurdles in 52.33 seconds and second in the 100 hurdles at 19.57. Klaire Pollington was second in the discus at 80-1, as well.
Chesaning won the title on the boys' side with 126.67 points while Saginaw Heritage was second at 111 and the Ramblers third at 99.
"We had a lot of PRs tonight and we were pleased with the kids' efforts," McBain boys coach Pat Maloney said. "There were some bigger schools there that provided a different perspective, too."
The 3200 relay of Connor Murphy, Kyle Pylkas, Grayson VerBerkmoes and Blake Whetstone took first in 8:40.09 while Kaiden McGillis took first in the high jump at 6-2.
Mack Bontekoe took second in the discus at 115-5.5 while Murphy took second in the 1600 in 4:48.41 and Pylkas was third in the 3200 in 12:00.0.
Brock Maloney was second in the 400 dash in 53.81 seconds while McBain took second in the 1600 relay in 3:42.13, as well.
