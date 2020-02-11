CADILLAC — Mission accomplished.
Their goal from the first day of practice in December was to make sure both teams were going to the state finals.
Cadillac did just that as both the boys and girls took second in an MHSAA Division 2 ski regional Monday at Caberfae Peaks.
East Grand Rapids won the title on the boys' side with 94 points while the Vikings were right behind at 97. Grand Rapids Christian took third at 106.
Those three teams qualify for the MHSAA D2 State Finals, to be held Feb. 24 at Nub's Nob.
For Cadillac, there were some question marks coming in as the Vikings had had some inconsistent races of late.
They took care of that on the home course Monday.
"The boys put together their best race of the year," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "We've been pretty inconsistent the past several races so it was nice to be back on our home hill and have our best race of the year."
In the morning giant slalom run, Ben Meyer took third at 1:01.67, Elliot Lavigne 11th at 1:03.26, Chris Anderson 12th at 1:03.74 and Ethan Sharp 17th at 1:04.30.
On the slalom course, Lavigne took ninth at 50.59 seconds while Sharp was 13th at 51.44, Meyer 14th at 51.60 and Kyle Conradson 18th at 52.14.
"Ben laid down two excellent runs in GS to get us going," Netzley said. "Freshman Chris Anderson came up big for us, too, from the fifth seed which was huge.
"Elliot, who we got converted to skiing from snowboarding two years ago, was our second-best scorer in both events. It was a great team effort."
East Grand Rapids won the girls' title with 73 points while Cadillac was second at 94.5 and Grand Rapids Northview third at 171.5.
"The girls' experience paid off today," Netzley said. "The girls knew they were good enough to qualify but with that comes the pressure to make it happen.
"They just seemed to relax and have fun with it."
In the morning slalom run, Emilee Houk took fourth at 49.55 seconds, Georgette Sake took sixth at 50.97, Libbey Lloyd eighth at 53.02 and Jill Cool 23rd at 57.05.
In GS, Houk took fourth at 1:00.93, Sake 14th at 1:04.00, Lloyd 15th at 1:04.10 and Cool 20th at 1:05.79.
"I was really pleased with our slalom today," Netzley said. "Emilee had an exceptional day with two fourth-place finishes and I am excited to see how we can do against the best teams in the state."
Cadillac wraps up the Big North Conference portion of the season with the final race Feb. 18 at Caberfae Peaks.
• McBain sophomore Michayla Bell, who competes for Onekama, took 10th in GS at 1:03.69 to qualify for the state finals.
She becomes the first McBain student-athlete to qualify for the state finals in skiing.
Bell just missed in slalom as she took 11th in 53.48 seconds.
