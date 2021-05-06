GAYLORD — Cadillac's girls and boys each took first in a quad meet Wednesay at Gaylord.
The Vikings girls totaled 145 points while Gaylord was second at 62, Ogemaw Heights third at 50 and Bellaire fourth at 20.
Kendall Schopieray picked up wins in the 400-meter dash in 1:08.18 seconds and the 1600 in 5:37.38 while Chloie Musta won the 800 in 2:17.80 and Julia Jezak the 100 dash in 14.03 seconds.
Peace Odiase won the 100 hurdles in 17.18 seconds and the high jump at 4-feet, 8-inches while Gwen Phillips won the 3200 in 14:11.45 and the pole vault at 6-0. Angela Mo won the shot put at 31-8.
Cadillac won the 3200 relay (Renee Brines, Ella Santangelo, Ellie Cool, Heather Eller) in 11:04.76; the 1600 relay (Schopieray, Brines, Cool, Musta) in 4:37.22; and the 800 relay (Hanah Johnson, Bella Smith, Jezak, Musta) in 1:59.09.
On the boys' side, the Vikings totaled 121 points while Gaylord scored 88, Ogemaw 46 and Bellaire 28.
Derek Rood won the 200 dash in 24.70 seconds, 110 hurdles in 16.06 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 46.70 seconds while Matteo Letizio won the 400 dash in 56.27 seconds.
Nolan Nixon won the 3200 in 11:23.09 while Ryan Sanders won the shot put at 46-4 and the discus at 105-5. Chris Reinhold won the long jump at 18-3.
Cadillac won the 1600 relay (Letizio, Jakob Bartman, Reinhold, Ben Kohler) in 3:56.76 and the 800 relay (Reinhold, Aden Gurden, Kohler, Bartman) in 1:37.34.
Cadillac competes in the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational on Friday.
Marion boys first
BRETHREN — Marion's boys took first in a West Michigan D Conference Jamboree at Brethren.
The Eagles totaled 140 points while Pentwater was second at 108.5 and Manistee Catholic third at 95.
Braden Prielipp had a big night, breaking a school record in the high jump that had been held by his father, Jeremy. Braden Prielipp went 6-4.5 on Wednesday, breaking the old mark of 6-4.25, which was set in 1996.
Brad Houck won the 100 dash in 12.18 seconds and Marion won the 1600 relay.
Buckley 2nd, 4th at quad
KINGSLEY — Buckley's boys took second and the girls fourth in a Northwest Conference quad.
Kingsley took first on the boys' side with 118.5 points while the Bears totaled 60 and Frankfort 55.5.
Gavin Allen took first in the 100 dash in 11.39 seconds and first in the 300 hurdles in 42.06 seconds while Jeremiah Pasbjerg won the 800 in 2:15 and Kyle Kaczanowski won the long jump at 18-7.
The Bears also took first in the 1600 relay (Cooper Rath, Jackson Kulawiak, Pasbjerg and Carson Kulawaik) in 3:53.2. The 400 relay of Cameron Carpenter, Allen, Lapo Santilli and Nick Simons took second and set a school record at 47.37 seconds.
Kingsley took first on the girls' side with 128 points while Frankfort had 70, Suttons Bay 29 and Buckley 14.
Aiden Harrand took first in the 1600 in 5:29 and third in the 200 dash in 28.94 seconds while Jaidan Brimmer was third in the discus at 75-5.
"We had some good performances today and I think we're starting to round into shape," Buckley coach Ken Wicker said. "Gavin looked really good, and Aiden Harrand didn't show any negative effects of being quarantined so that's encouraging.
"It was good to see our 400 relay boys run faster and our young runners are starting to get better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.