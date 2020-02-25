HARBOR SPRINGS — That's a wrap.
Cadillac wrapped up its season as the girls and boys as each took sixth at the MHSAA Division 2 Ski Finals Monday at Nub's Nob.
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep won the girls' title with 56 points while Harbor Springs was second at 114.5, Petoskey third at 116 and the Vikings sixth at 186.
"Our girls finished 24 runs without any big mistakes and that is what you hope for," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "They skied their best and measured up well against the best teams in the state in D2. Sixth as a team is definitely something to be proud of."
In the morning slalom run, Emilee Houk took 11th in 1:20.63, Georgette Sake 17th in 1:23.52, Libbey Lloyd 38th in 1:29.99, Jill Cool 45th in 1:32.94, Maggie Neiss 55th at 1:42.95 and Emily Mason 57th at 1:44.83.
"Emilee had a great day and Georgette showed that she is one of the top freshmen in the state," Netzley said. "The consistency of Emilee along with our other four-year varsity racers, Libbey and Jill, will be missed next year."
In the afternoon giant slalom run, Houk took 13th at 55.57 seconds, Sake 24th at 56.53, Lloyd 34th at 57.94, Cool 55th at 1:02.40, Neiss 58th at 1:04.22 and Mason 60th at 1:06.02.
Petoskey won its ninth boys' state title in the last 10 years as it took first Monday with 56 points. Harbor Springs was second at 64 and Great North Alpine was third at 84.5. Cadillac was sixth at 233.
"Although our main scorers skied mostly error-free in GS, we just didn't ski fast enough," Netzley said. "The boys turned a switch on after the morning and went from eighth in GS to fifth in slalom. These were the longest slalom courses of the year and although they were gassed at the end, they stayed focused on their line and skied exceptionally well."
In GS, Ben Meyer took 33rd at 55.84 seconds, Elliot Lavigne 40th at 56.98, Kyle Conradson 44th at 57.75, Chris Anderson 45th at 58.22 and Ethan Sharp 53rd at 1:01.71.
On the slalom course, Lavigne took 23rd in 1:24.82, Sharp 25th at 1:26.14, Meyer 29th at 1:28.30, Anderson 39th at 1:34.98, Conner Anderson 42nd at 1:36.30 and Conradson 46th at 1:40.08.
• McBain sophomore Michayla Bell, competing for Onekama, took 45th in giant slalom in 58.93 seconds.
