GAYLORD — A win is a win.
And the fact that it came on the road makes it feel even a bit better.
Cadillac picked up its first victory, beating Gaylord 43-32 in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Thursday
On one hand, Viking coach Ryan Benzenberg is happy to break into the win column but he's also pleased that his team didn't seem too excited.
"Winning on the road in the Big North Conference is not an easy thing, I don't care who it's against," he said. "Our guys didn't seem too excited about winning. I think that's a sign we know we didn't play great.
"It's short memories all year, though. We love COVID basketball. We get to practice once and play again."
Maybe the better thing to come out of the win is players other than Cole Jenema leading the way. Gaylord kept the Viking junior standout in check but Evan Borr and Jaden Montague stepped up when needed.
"I think our guys persevered which is a sign of maturity," Benzenberg said. "Cole had a tough night and they defended him well.
"We had other guys step up."
Cadillac had a strong first quarter and led 13-3 after the first eight minutes of play before taking a 17-9 lead into halftime. It was 27-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Borr paced the Vikings with 15 points while Montague added 12 points and five rebounds. Jenema recorded seven rebounds, two blocks and three steals, as well.
Cadillac (1-2 overall, 1-2 BNC) is at Pine River on Saturday.
• Gaylord won the JV game 33-32. Riley Wade paced Cadillac with 17 points and Caden Windover scored eight.
• Gaylord won the freshman game. Chase Frolenko paced Cadillac with 12 points and Collin Clous scored seven.
